Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Expected to make team
Vilardi (back) is one of two rookies projected to be on the Kings' roster when their season opens Oct. 5, Josh Cooper of The Athletic reports.
The news that Vilardi will miss rookie camp doesn't change the fact that the Kings are high on their 2017 first-round choice and expect him to be a contributor in his first professional season after scoring 58 points in 32 games with Kingston of the OHL. He's a fringe option in standard leagues right now, and his back injury complicates matters a bit, but it truly takes a special player to avoid the AHL and head directly to the top level. Track his progress carefully.
