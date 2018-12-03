Vilardi (back) was granted permission to extend his conditioning assignment with AHL Ontario, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vilardi will suit up for the Reign on Friday and Saturday (versus AHL Tucson), which pushes his potential debut back to Monday's matchup with Detroit. In his three minor-league contests, the 19-year-old has tallied one assists and a plus-1 rating. Whether the club opts to keep the center in the NHL once cleared to play remains to be seen.