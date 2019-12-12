Vilardi picked up a goal in AHL Ontario's 3-2 overtime loss to Stockton on Wednesday.

Finally healthy after being sidelined for the better part of the past two seasons due to a back injury, Vilardi has posted six points in his first seven AHL contests. The former No. 11 overall selection (2017) remains one of the better offensive prospects in the league, but is obviously a massive injury risk moving forward. Vilardi is still just 20 years of age.