Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Finally makes season debut
Vilardi (back) picked up a pair of assists in his season debut for OHL Kingston on Friday.
Vilardi's junior rights were traded from Windsor to Kingston just last week. The 2017 first-round pick began skating in mid-October but it took more than two months before he was ready for game action. The Frontenacs have added several talented players over the past few days and that is good news for both Vilardi and his fantasy owners as it increases the club's chances of going deep into the playoffs and thus gives Vilardi some much needed reps. He is a lock to produce as long as he remains healthy.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...