Vilardi (back) picked up a pair of assists in his season debut for OHL Kingston on Friday.

Vilardi's junior rights were traded from Windsor to Kingston just last week. The 2017 first-round pick began skating in mid-October but it took more than two months before he was ready for game action. The Frontenacs have added several talented players over the past few days and that is good news for both Vilardi and his fantasy owners as it increases the club's chances of going deep into the playoffs and thus gives Vilardi some much needed reps. He is a lock to produce as long as he remains healthy.