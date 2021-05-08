Vilardi scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Vilardi has scored three goals in the last two games. The 21-year-old center is up to 10 tallies, 21 points, 62 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in 50 appearances. Vilardi's strong finish to the season should give him confidence as he'll likely have to compete with Quinton Byfield for the second-line center spot in 2021-22.