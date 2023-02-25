Vilardi scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

This was Vilardi's first point in five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old put the Kings ahead 3-0 at 12:14 of the second period. Vilardi's found success at times this season, but the recent injury and lack of production have combined to get him stuck in a bottom-six role lately. He's at 18 tallies, 32 points (eight on the power play), 97 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 50 appearances.