Vilardi scored twice in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Wednesday marked Vilardi's first career two-goal game. The 21-year-old center is up to eight tallies, 20 points, 59 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 49 contests in his first full NHL campaign. Vilardi will likely take on a larger role in 2021-22 as the Kings' rebuild begins to pick up steam.
