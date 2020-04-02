Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Gets career off to great start
Vilardi scored seven points in 10 games before the hiatus, including two points in the final game of March against Ottawa.
Vilardi hit on 15.8 percent of his shots with the Kings, which is due for a regression to the mean eventually. Vilardi is a young, talented skater, and he's likely to keep making progress long-term, but he's more of hold for dynasty leagues as opposed to someone to target in a redraft.
