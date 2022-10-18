Vilardi scored a knuckleball goal Monday as the Kings upended the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime.

Vilardi, who scored just eight goals last season, is finally displaying a scorer's touch. The 2017 first-round draft pick entered the campaign attempting to forge a top-6 role. He's playing like a top prospect, registering five points in four outings. He collected his third goal this season Monday by skating into the Red Wings' zone and releasing a shot that deflected into the net off the knee of defenseman Moritz Seider.