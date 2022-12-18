Vilardi logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Vilardi had gone seven games without a point entering Saturday. He snapped the dry spell with a secondary assist on Jaret Anderson-Dolan's second-period equalizer. Vilardi's slump has cost him his top-six role -- he played on the fourth line Saturday, and the recent return of Alex Iafallo means Vilardi will have to earn his way back up the lineup. The 23-year-old has 13 goals, seven helpers, 65 shots on net, 24 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 33 contests this season.