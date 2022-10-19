Vilardi scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Vilardi's hot start to the campaign continued Tuesday. He scored the Kings' first goal and set up the equalizer by Matt Roy in the third period. In the shootout, Vilardi had the lone tally to secure the win. The 23-year-old is up to four goals, three helpers, 13 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and three hits in five contests. Despite his third-line role, the first-round pick from 2017 is making an impact -- he's already matched his point total from 25 appearances last season.