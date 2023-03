Vilardi scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Vilardi tallied with 3:03 left in the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. He's scored in three straight contests, and he has four goals and a helper over his last five outings. The 23-year-old is up to 21 tallies, 36 points (nine on the power play), 106 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 54 appearances. As long as he's on the top power-play unit, he'll have some intrigue in fantasy.