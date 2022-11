Vilardi (upper body) will play Tuesday versus the Kraken, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Vilardi missed Sunday's game with the injury, but it appears that will be the extent of his absence. The 23-year-old is expected to see third-line minutes at even strength and some power-play time. He's been limited to one goal over his last eight games after starting the year in great form.