Vilardi (upper body) has declared himself "ready to go" for Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Oilers, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

Vilardi should return to a middle-six role and a spot on one of LA's power-play units after missing the final nine games of the regular season as well as Monday's Game 1 win over the Oilers. He's racked up 23 goals and 41 points through 63 contests this year.