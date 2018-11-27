Vilardi (back) was sent to AHL Ontario for conditioning Tuesday, Corey Pronman of The Athletic reports.

Vilardi appears closer than ever to making his highly anticipated NHL debut. Not only has he been practicing, but a conditioning stint generally marks the final step in the recovery process. It's time to check the waiver wire to see if LA's first-round (11th overall) pick from the 2017 draft is available for the taking. Vilardi was expected to make the team out of training camp, but obviously, that didn't come to fruition due to his injury.