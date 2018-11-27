Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Headed for conditioning stint
Vilardi (back) was sent to AHL Ontario for conditioning Tuesday, Corey Pronman of The Athletic reports.
Vilardi appears closer than ever to making his highly anticipated NHL debut. Not only has he been practicing, but a conditioning stint generally marks the final step in the recovery process. It's time to check the waiver wire to see if LA's first-round (11th overall) pick from the 2017 draft is available for the taking. Vilardi was expected to make the team out of training camp, but obviously, that didn't come to fruition due to his injury.
More News
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Nearing return?•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Receives green light for full practice•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Returns to practice•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Still at least a week away•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Skates ahead of practice session•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Headed to IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...