Vilardi (back) skated in normal gear and did puck work with athletic trainer Chris Kingsley on Saturday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports, adding that the prospect will start the season on injured reserve or long-term IR.

The IR designation will cause him to miss a minimum of seven days. If Vilardi doesn't progress well enough by the time the regular season rolls around, the Kings could save against the upper limit of the salary cap by tucking him on LTIR -- such a move would rule him out for at least 10 NHL games and 24 calendar days.