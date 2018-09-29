Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Headed to IR
Vilardi (back) skated in normal gear and did puck work with athletic trainer Chris Kingsley on Saturday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports, adding that the prospect will start the season on injured reserve or long-term IR.
The IR designation will cause him to miss a minimum of seven days. If Vilardi doesn't progress well enough by the time the regular season rolls around, the Kings could save against the upper limit of the salary cap by tucking him on LTIR -- such a move would rule him out for at least 10 NHL games and 24 calendar days.
More News
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Skates in track suit•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Takes step in recovery•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Remains out for training camp•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Expected to make team•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Ruled out for rookie camp•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Doubtful for rookie camp•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...