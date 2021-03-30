Vilardi posted an assist in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vilardi has notched a helper in each of his last three outings. The 21-year-old returned to second-line duties Monday after a stint on the fourth line prior to the Kings getting a break in their schedule. Vilardi has recorded 15 points, 36 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 33 contests in his first full NHL campaign.