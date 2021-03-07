Vilardi notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Vilardi made a good pass to set up Adrian Kempe for the game-winning goal in overtime. With three goals and four helpers in his last 10 games, Vilardi is beginning to find some consistency on offense. The 21-year-old center has 11 points, 28 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 23 contests. He's a solid scoring-only option for fantasy managers in deeper formats.