Vilardi scored a goal in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

He chipped in a one-timer from the left circle at 14:40 of the second and it stood as the winner. Vilardi has now scored for the third straight game and has seven goals and 11 points in his first 10 games. Those seven goals put him in a six-way tie with the likes of Steven Stamkos, David Pastrnak and others for second in the NHL.