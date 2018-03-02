Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Inks entry-level deal
Vilardi signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Kings.
The 18-year-old forward was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft by Los Angeles. This season, Vilardi has posted 14 goals and 43 points in 23 games with OHL Kingston. He will likely finish off the year with AHL Ontario.
