Vilardi scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Vilardi opened the scoring at 15:08 of the second period. The 22-year-old auditioned well in the final two games of the regular season with four points in that span as the Kings rested some of their higher-profile forwards. Vilardi is up to five goals, two assists, 41 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 25 NHL appearances this season.