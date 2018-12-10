Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Loaned to Canadian Junior team
Vilardi, the Kings' top prospect, has been loaned to Team Canada for the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship.
In four games with AHL Ontario, Vilardi recorded an assist. He is LA's top prospect and has been on a conditioning stint in the minors since returning from a back injury that limited him for the past year. Now healthy, the 19-year-old will look to help guide Team Canada to a gold medal at the upcoming World Junior tournament. He figures to be one of the better, more experienced players on the Canadian squad.
