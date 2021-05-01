Vilardi produced an assist and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
Vilardi set up Lias Andersson for a goal at 14:56 of the third period. The 21-year-old Vilardi has spent most of the season as a middle-six center. He's recorded 18 points, a minus-8 rating, 53 shots on net and four power-play points through 46 appearances.
