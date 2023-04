Vilardi logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Vilardi set up Quinton Byfield's third-period tally. Through four playoff games, Vilardi's yet to be held off the scoresheet -- he has a pair of goals and two assists to go with 10 shots on net, five hits and a plus-1 rating. The 23-year-old has been a good fit on the third line, providing the Kings with depth scoring that they'll likely need more of in a must-win Game 6 on Saturday.