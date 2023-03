Vilardi provided an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Vilardi has been warm lately, notching five goals and three helpers over his last nine games. He helped out on a Blake Lizotte tally in the second period, the first of four goals for the Kings in that frame. Vilardi has 22 goals, 17 helpers, 113 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 58 contests overall.