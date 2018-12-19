Vilardi (back) will head back to juniors and be ruled ineligible to return to the Kings this season, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Kings worked extensively with their 2017 first-round (11th overall) draft pick to get him back into playing shape, but not enough progress has made and GM Rob Blake said Vilardi needs additional "time to heal up." This creates a bit of a conundrum for Vilardi's fantasy owners, even in dynasty leagues. On one hand, he's considered an elite prospect who registered an eye-popping 157 points (68 goals, 89 assists) for the OHL's Windsor Spitfires and Kingston Frontenacs between 2015-18, though he'll hog a roster spot with no tangible return at least until the 2019-20 season.