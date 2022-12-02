Vilardi picked up a power-play assist and added three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Vilardi set up Anze Kopitar's game-tying goal in the first period. Over his last four contests, Vilardi has three goals and an assist, with three of those four points coming on the power play. The 23-year-old's not finding much even-strength success on the third line, but he's earned five of his 19 points on the power play this season. He has 13 goals, six helpers, 57 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 25 contests, more than double his output (seven points) in the same number of appearances from last year.