Vilardi (back) practiced Monday and should be sent on a conditioning stint in approximately two weeks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The 19-year-old is nearing a return to full health after a grueling recovery from a back injury suffered last September. The announcement is a big development in what's been a long, drawn-out rehab process for the 2017 Entry Draft's 11th overall selection. The Kings are clearly anxious to see what they have in the young prospect who tallied 22 goals and 58 points in 32 games with OHL Kingston last year.