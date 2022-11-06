Vilardi scored a goal during a 5-4 victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

Vilardi secured possession of the puck after it caromed off the end boards and delivered a shot from a sharp angle with 3 minutes, 18 seconds remaining Saturday. It proved to be the game-winner in a back-and-forth contest. The Kings led by one goal three times over the final 20:26. Vilardi, who added three shots and two blocks Saturday, remains tied with Kevin Fiala for the team lead in scoring with 14 points.