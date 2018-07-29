Vilardi (back) will not attend the World Juniors Summer Showcase, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Fortunately, it sounds like a relatively minor ailment, as Kings GM Rob Blake believes that Vilardi should be ready to go for training camp. Selected 11th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old forward scored 22 goals and 58 points in just 32 games with OHL Kingston last season. Vilardi should spend most of his time in the minors during the 2018-19 campaign, but could see limited NHL action.