Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Not attending World Juniors Showcase
Vilardi (back) will not attend the World Juniors Summer Showcase, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Fortunately, it sounds like a relatively minor ailment, as Kings GM Rob Blake believes that Vilardi should be ready to go for training camp. Selected 11th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old forward scored 22 goals and 58 points in just 32 games with OHL Kingston last season. Vilardi should spend most of his time in the minors during the 2018-19 campaign, but could see limited NHL action.
More News
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...