Vilardi (upper body) will not play Sunday against Ottawa, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Vilardi is considered day-to-day and he'll miss his first game of the season. After racking up 10 goals and 15 points through 15 games, the 23-year-old has just one point over his last eight contests. Lias Andersson will dress in his place Sunday.