Vilardi scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vilardi opened the scoring in the first period on a feed from Quinton Byfield. In the third, Vilardi had the secondary assist on Arthur Kaliyev's goal just after a power play expired. It was a tough 2021-22 for Vilardi -- he was limited to seven points in 25 games after breaking out for 23 points in 54 contests the year before. He's claimed a roster spot out of training camp this year and should fill a third-line role with power-play time going forward, though that's unlikely to be enough to help in standard fantasy formats.