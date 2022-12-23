Vilardi scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Vilardi put in a good all-around effort as the Kings' third line looked like their best in the game. The two-point effort doubled his offense for December -- he'd logged just two assists in his last 10 outings. The 23-year-old is up to 14 goals, 22 points, 72 shots, a plus-2 rating and 18 blocked shots through 35 contests this season, though he's likely to remain in a middle-six role going forward.