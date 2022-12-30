Vilardi scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Vilardi has scored in three of the last four games, and he's also posted a plus-5 rating in that span. The 23-year-old winger has mainly played on the third line lately, but it's an arrangement that's working for both him and Alex Iafallo, who took Vilardi's place on the second line. Through 38 contests overall, Vilardi has 16 tallies, eight assists, 76 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-5 rating.