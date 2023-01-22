Vilardi (undisclosed) remains out for Saturday's game versus the Predators, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Vilardi has missed the last two games, and he's likely no better than questionable for Sunday's contest in Chicago. Samuel Fagemo will continue to hold down a bottom-six role with Vilardi out of the lineup.
More News
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Isn't available Thursday•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Listed as day-to-day•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Picks up power-play assist•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Tips in goal in win•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Deals power-play helper•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Distributes trio of assists•