Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Paces comeback with two points
Vilardi scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
The Kings trailed 2-1 early in the third period, but Vilardi's two points flipped the result in their favor. The 20-year-old forward has found the scoresheet in three straight games (two goals, two helpers). He's up to seven points, 19 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 10 appearances to start his career.
