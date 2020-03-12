Vilardi scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

The Kings trailed 2-1 early in the third period, but Vilardi's two points flipped the result in their favor. The 20-year-old forward has found the scoresheet in three straight games (two goals, two helpers). He's up to seven points, 19 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 10 appearances to start his career.