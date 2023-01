Vilardi notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Vilardi is riding a four-game point streak (one goal, five assists). Two of his helpers in that span have come with the man advantage, where he continues to play on the top unit. The 23-year-old forward has put together a solid season with 31 points (eight on the power play), 88 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-6 rating through 45 contests.