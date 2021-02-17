Vilardi notched a power-play assist and a team-high four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Vilardi earned the secondary helper on Jaret Anderson-Dolan's goal in the first period. Through six games in February, Vilardi only has two assists. Anderson-Dolan has produced five points in the last five games and could ultimately challenge Vilardi for playing time on the Kings' second line. The 21-year-old Vilardi has five points, 16 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 14 appearances overall.