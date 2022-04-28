Vilardi scored a goal and added two helpers in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Seattle.

Vilardi got the Kings on the board midway through the second period, firing a wrist shot past Philipp Grubauer. He'd pick up an assist on a Trevor Moore goal later in the period and another on Andreas Athanasiou's empty-net tally. While Vilardi hasn't played up to expectations in his first three NHL seasons, Wednesday's performance is a good reminder of what kind of offensive potential the 22-year-old center has. Vilardi now has four goals and two assists in 24 games this season.