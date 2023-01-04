Vilardi notched an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Vilardi continues to be a solid source of supporting offense lately. He's earned three goals and three helpers over his last eight contests. The 23-year-old forward is up to a career-high 25 points (16 tallies, nine assists), 82 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-4 rating through 40 games this season.