Vilardi scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

The 21-year-old scored the tying goal at 17:50 of the second period. It was Vilardi's second marker of the season -- he's added five shots on goal and three blocks through four contests. The 11th overall pick from 2017 is still finding his way in a third-line role, but the accurate shooter Vilardi should continue to play nearly everyday when healthy.