Vilardi registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Vilardi extended his point streak to three games -- he has three goals and a helper in that span. The 21-year-old center seems more comfortable in a top-six role lately. He's racked up 22 points, 64 shots and a minus-8 rating through 51 contests in his first full NHL campaign.