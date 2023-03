Vilardi scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Vilardi set up an Alex Iafallo tally in the second period, then scored one of his own in the third. The goal was Vilardi's 20th of the season and his third over the last four games. The 23-year-old forward is up to 35 points, 104 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 53 appearances while mainly playing in a middle-six role.