Vilardi produced an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Vilardi set up Alexander Edler's first-period tally, which tied the game at 1-1. While he's now gone four games without a goal, Vilardi has three assists in that span. The 23-year-old forward remains in a third-line role, and he's up to 40 points, 117 shots and a plus-11 rating through 60 contests this season.
