Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Ready to skate
Vilardi (back) has been cleared to start skating as part of his recovery, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Vilardi was taken by the Kings with the 11th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, but was unable to attend training camp with his ailment. The youngster seems like a lock to return to OHL Windsor once given the green light to play.
