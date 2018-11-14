Vilardi (back) has received medical clearance to return to a full practice, but Kings GM Rob Blake said it'll be a couple of weeks before the team can determine the subsequent recovery step for the prospect, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's been a painfully slow recovery process for Vilardi, as the first-round (11th overall) pick from the 2017 draft has carried an injury label since it was announced in late July that he'd miss the 2018 World Junior Summer Showcase. Still, if you are involved in a dynasty league and have room to stash Vilardi, the move could pay off in spades, as he's known as a 200-foot player who absolutely shredded the OHL circuit with 157 points (68 goals, 89 assists) in 143 contests split between Windsor and Kingston.