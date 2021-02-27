Vilardi notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Vilardi had a hand in Jeff Carter's third-period tally. The 21-year-old Vilardi has picked up two goals and three helpers in his last six games as he's settled into a top-six role. For the year, the Ontario native has five goals, four helpers, 22 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 19 appearances. While he's not much of a physical player, Vilardi's scoring production and usage could give him some fantasy value in deeper formats.