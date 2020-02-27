Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Records power-play assist
Vilardi picked up a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.
Vilardi had the secondary helper on Blake Lizotte's first-period tally. Through four games, the 20-year-old Vilardi has three points, six shots and four PIM. The first-round pick from 2017 figures to play important minutes for the Kings -- he could appeal to dynasty owners as one of the team's potential future stars.
