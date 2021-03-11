Vilardi collected an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Vilardi earned the secondary helper on an Andreas Athanasiou tally in the third period. The 21-year-old Vilardi has been steady with a goal and three helpers in his last seven games. That's in line with his season pace of 12 points in 25 contests, as he's fit in seamlessly as the Kings' second-line center.
More News
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Helps out in overtime•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Tips in third-period goal•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Records assist in loss•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Opens scoring on road•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Contributes assist in shootout win•
-
Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Picks up power-play helper•