Vilardi collected an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Vilardi earned the secondary helper on an Andreas Athanasiou tally in the third period. The 21-year-old Vilardi has been steady with a goal and three helpers in his last seven games. That's in line with his season pace of 12 points in 25 contests, as he's fit in seamlessly as the Kings' second-line center.