Vilardi notched an assist and went 11-for-15 at the faceoff dot in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vilardi had the primary assist on Adrian Kempe's first-period tally. The 21-year-old Vilardi has four points through 11 games this year, and he hasn't been shooting the puck very much with just 10 shots on net. He's working as the third-line center, but the first-round pick from 2017 probably won't merit much fantasy attention in redraft formats this year.